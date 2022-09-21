36th Contracting Squadron helps Andersen AFB get the mission done

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawndae Wilkins, 36th Contracting Squadron government purchase card program noncommissioned officer in charge and agency organizations program coordinator, uses CON IT, a contract writing system, on Andersen Air Force Base, Aug. 23, 2022. Contracting officers hold a warrant that allows them, as an individual, to obligate the government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

