    The 139th puts on career fair [Image 10 of 16]

    The 139th puts on career fair

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing put on a career fair for high school students at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 20, 2022. The students learned about the Air National Guard and the various careers offered on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

