Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing put on a career fair for high school students at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 20, 2022. The students learned about the Air National Guard and the various careers offered on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 14:58 Photo ID: 7427901 VIRIN: 220920-Z-SP486-0128 Resolution: 5790x3860 Size: 1.56 MB Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 139th puts on career fair [Image 16 of 16], by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.