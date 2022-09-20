The 139th puts on career fair

ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES 09.20.2022 Courtesy Photo 139th Airlift Wing

Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing put on a career fair for high school students at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 20, 2022. The students learned about the Air National Guard and the various careers offered on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)