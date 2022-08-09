Ryan Barry was selected as the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center’s Program Management Operations Division Head.



A third-generation Air Force officer, Barry is commissioned as a Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey Air National Guard. He is currently the Deputy Mission Support Group Commander for the 177th Fighter Wing in the N.J. Air National Guard. He previously served in Afghanistan in 2011 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and in Africa in 2019 as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 08:52 Photo ID: 7427086 VIRIN: 220908-D-AT896-604 Resolution: 2489x3301 Size: 2.04 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barry Named NFPC’s Program Management Operations Division Head [Image 2 of 2], by Ryan Bevitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.