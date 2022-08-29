Barry Named NFPC’s Program Management Operations Division Head

Ryan Barry was selected as the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center’s Program Management Operations Division Head.



Barry holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and a master’s degree in Military Operational Art and Science from Air War College.

