Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barry Named NFPC’s Program Management Operations Division Head [Image 2 of 2]

    Barry Named NFPC’s Program Management Operations Division Head

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Ryan Bevitz 

    Naval Foundry and Propeller Center

    Ryan Barry was selected as the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center’s Program Management Operations Division Head.

    Barry holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and a master’s degree in Military Operational Art and Science from Air War College.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 08:52
    Photo ID: 7427087
    VIRIN: 220829-D-AT896-695
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barry Named NFPC’s Program Management Operations Division Head [Image 2 of 2], by Ryan Bevitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barry Named NFPC’s Program Management Operations Division Head
    Barry Named NFPC’s Program Management Operations Division Head

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Barry Named NFPC&rsquo;s Program Management Operations Division Head

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT