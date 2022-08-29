Ryan Barry was selected as the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center’s Program Management Operations Division Head.
Barry holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and a master’s degree in Military Operational Art and Science from Air War College.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7427087
|VIRIN:
|220829-D-AT896-695
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barry Named NFPC’s Program Management Operations Division Head [Image 2 of 2], by Ryan Bevitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
