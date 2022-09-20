WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 20, 2022) Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command, shakes the hands of Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services firefighters during his tour of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) White Beach Naval Facility. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 00:17 Photo ID: 7426712 VIRIN: 220920-N-QY759-0094 Resolution: 6633x4738 Size: 2.44 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Lindsey Visits CFAO [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.