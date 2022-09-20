WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 20, 2022) Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command, listens to Justin Evers, acting Morale, Welfare and Recreation manager, talk about gym improvements as he tours Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) White Beach Naval Facility. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 00:17
|Photo ID:
|7426710
|VIRIN:
|220920-N-QY759-0073
|Resolution:
|5580x3986
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Adm. Lindsey Visits CFAO [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
