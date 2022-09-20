Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Lindsey Visits CFAO [Image 1 of 3]

    Vice Adm. Lindsey Visits CFAO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 20, 2022) Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command, listens to Justin Evers, acting Morale, Welfare and Recreation manager, talk about gym improvements as he tours Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) White Beach Naval Facility. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    CNIC
    Okinawa
    CFAO

