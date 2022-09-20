Vice Adm. Lindsey Visits CFAO

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 20, 2022) Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command, listens to a port operations brief given by Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Curtis Grafton as he tours Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) White Beach Naval Facility. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

