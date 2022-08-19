Walking across the dam at Woodcock Creek Lake, in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, is a popular activity for people of all ages. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District operates the reservoir to provide flood protection for the French Creek system. Additionally, the recreation areas offer residents and visitors with opportunities to camp, boat, picnic, hike and enjoy a round of disk golf.

Date Taken: 08.19.2022