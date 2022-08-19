Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Woodcock Creek Lake [Image 3 of 10]

    Woodcock Creek Lake

    SAEGERTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Ashley Daugherty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The outflow area is a popular spot for recreation at Woodcock Creek Lake in Saegertown, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District operates the reservoir to provide flood protection for the French Creek system. Additionally, the recreation areas offer residents and visitors with opportunities to camp, boat, picnic, hike and enjoy a round of disk golf.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 13:13
    Photo ID: 7425779
    VIRIN: 220819-A-WW751-2702
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: SAEGERTOWN, PA, US 
    This work, Woodcock Creek Lake [Image 10 of 10], by Ashley Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Engineering
    Pittsburgh
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Pittsburgh District

