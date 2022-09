Butterflies and other insects and animals form habitats around the Woodcock Creek Lake, in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, offering many wildlife exploring opportunities for visitors and residents. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District operates the reservoir to provide flood protection for the French Creek system. Additionally, the recreation areas offer residents and visitors with opportunities to camp, boat, picnic, hike and enjoy a round of disk golf.

