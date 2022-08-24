Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 24, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bryce Durden, a front desk supervisor at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Primary Care Clinic, checks a patient in for an appointment. Durden, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, says, “It is important that we ensure proper flow of patient care to keep providers on schedule and maintain high patient satisfaction.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:59
    Photo ID: 7425207
    VIRIN: 220824-N-QA097-051
    Resolution: 1277x1605
    Size: 371.81 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Surgical Technologist
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    desk
    patient
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT