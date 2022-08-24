Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 24, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bryce Durden, a front desk supervisor at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Primary Care Clinic, checks a patient in for an appointment. Durden, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, says, “It is important that we ensure proper flow of patient care to keep providers on schedule and maintain high patient satisfaction.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

