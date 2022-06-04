JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2022) - Hospitalman Emily Hall, a surgical technologist, assists a surgeon in performing a surgery in Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s operating suites. Hall, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, says, “Being in surgery with the Ear, Nose, and Throat team allows me to help them and make things smooth.” National Surgical Technologists Week is Sept. 19 – 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 09:59
|Photo ID:
|7425206
|VIRIN:
|220406-N-QA097-066
|Resolution:
|3296x4736
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Surgical Technologist [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
