    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Surgical Technologist [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Surgical Technologist

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2022) - Hospitalman Emily Hall, a surgical technologist, assists a surgeon in performing a surgery in Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s operating suites. Hall, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, says, “Being in surgery with the Ear, Nose, and Throat team allows me to help them and make things smooth.” National Surgical Technologists Week is Sept. 19 – 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:59
    Photo ID: 7425206
    VIRIN: 220406-N-QA097-066
    Resolution: 3296x4736
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    operating
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    surgical technologist

