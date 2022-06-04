Naval Hospital Jacksonville Surgical Technologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2022) - Hospitalman Emily Hall, a surgical technologist, assists a surgeon in performing a surgery in Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s operating suites. Hall, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, says, “Being in surgery with the Ear, Nose, and Throat team allows me to help them and make things smooth.” National Surgical Technologists Week is Sept. 19 – 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

