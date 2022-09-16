Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo

Airshow attendees view a static display at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo on JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo’s theme was designated "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75" and showcased performers such as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

