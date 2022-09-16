Guests gaze upon the C-17 Globemaster III as it sits on display at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Sept. 16, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo hosted over 60,000 guests and was the first airshow at JBA since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:51 Photo ID: 7425194 VIRIN: 220916-F-VY285-1016 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 770.69 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.