Guests gaze upon the C-17 Globemaster III as it sits on display at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Sept. 16, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo hosted over 60,000 guests and was the first airshow at JBA since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 09:51
|Photo ID:
|7425194
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-VY285-1016
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|770.69 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT