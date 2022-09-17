Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air & Space Expo [Image 2 of 2]

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, celebrates after a successful performance at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022. Airshows provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action and meet the service members who fly and maintain the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

    Air Show
    Joint Base Andrews
    AF75
    IACC22
    JBA22ASE

