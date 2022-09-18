Staff Sgt. Dominic Perry, U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, parachutist, jumps out of a plane during a performance in the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Sept. 18, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo was utilized by JBA to connect with, and say "thank you" to, the community, the state and the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

