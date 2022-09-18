SSG Daudi Ola, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Bravo Company, Weapons Squad Leader, inspects the ropes used for rappel training during Exercise Cartwheel, 18 September 2022. Exercise Cartwheel provides tough, realistic training, strengthening RFMF and U.S. Army capacity as regional leaders, increasing security cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 04:18 Photo ID: 7424809 VIRIN: 220918-A-VR477-013 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.07 MB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Rappeling [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.