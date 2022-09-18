The midway perspective of the cliff and rope use while rappelling during Exercise Cartwheel, 18 September 2022. New challenges require new thinking; we do not have the luxury of standing still. Our ability to employ emerging capabilities rapidly and effectively serves as a blueprint for future force structure and employment. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 04:18 Photo ID: 7424807 VIRIN: 220918-A-VR477-011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.9 MB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Rappeling [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.