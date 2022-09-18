Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Rappeling

Soldiers who successfully completed all Rappel training and inspections (gates), are given white arm bands to signify that they are ready to Rappel. Fijian Army Soldiers take rest while awaiting their turn to Rappel off the Cliff, during Exercise Cartwheel, 18 September 2022. New challenges require new thinking; we do not have the luxury of standing still. Our ability to employ emerging capabilities rapidly and effectively serves as a blueprint for future force structure and employment. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

