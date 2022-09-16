Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins [Image 4 of 4]

    NADI, FIJI

    09.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Michael van Welie, left, Deputy Commander, Interoperability, 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dan Roney, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, share the history behind the “Challenge Coin” and its relevance within the U.S. Army during Exercise Cartwheel, 16 September 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 02:03
    Photo ID: 7424778
    VIRIN: 220918-A-VR477-006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

