Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins [Image 2 of 4]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins

    NADI, FIJI

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Michael van Welie, right, Deputy Commander - Interoperability, 25th Infantry Division, awarded “Challenge Coins” during Exercise Cartwheel, 16 September 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 02:03
    Photo ID: 7424776
    VIRIN: 220918-A-VR477-004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 - Challenge Coin

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAY22
    Exercize Cartwheel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT