Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins

Col. Michael van Welie, right, Deputy Commander - Interoperability, 25th Infantry Division, awarded “Challenge Coins” during Exercise Cartwheel, 16 September 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Location: NADI, FJ