Col. Michael van Welie, right, Deputy Commander, Interoperability, 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dan Roney, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, share the history behind the “Challenge Coin” and its relevance within the U.S. Army during Exercise Cartwheel, 16 September 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
|09.16.2022
|09.20.2022 02:03
|7424777
|220918-A-VR477-005
|6720x4480
|8.04 MB
|NADI, FJ
|0
|0
This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Challenge Coins [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise Cartwheel 2022 - Challenge Coin
