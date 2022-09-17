Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Association Banquet [Image 3 of 6]

    3d Marine Division Association Banquet

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Trent Randolph 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. General Jay Bargeron, 3d Marine Division Commanding General, speaks at the 3d Marine Division Association banquet honoring the Division’s 80th Anniversary in San Diego, California, Sept. 17, 2022. The 3d Marine Division was activated at Camp Elliot, San Diego, Sept. 16, 1942 and has taken part in combat operations from World War II and Vietnam through Iraq and Afghanistan. The current Marines of 3d Marine Division continue to build on this legacy today as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trent Randolph)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 21:09
    USMC
    3rd Marine Division
    3rd MARDIV
    80th Anniversary

