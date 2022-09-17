U.S. Marine Corps Maj. General Jay Bargeron, 3d Marine Division Commanding General, speaks at the 3d Marine Division Association banquet honoring the Division’s 80th Anniversary in San Diego, California, Sept. 17, 2022. The 3d Marine Division was activated at Camp Elliot, San Diego, Sept. 16, 1942 and has taken part in combat operations from World War II and Vietnam through Iraq and Afghanistan. The current Marines of 3d Marine Division continue to build on this legacy today as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trent Randolph)

