Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan

220912-N-AZ467-4001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2022) — (From left to right) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. TAWARA Tateki, Commander, Fleet Submarine Force, and Cmdr. TSUCHIYA Toru, commanding officer of the Taigei-class submarine JS Taigei (SS 513) pose for a photo at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12, 2022. CSG-7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7424517
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-AZ467-4001
|Resolution:
|6459x4306
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
