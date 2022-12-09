220912-N-AZ467-4001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2022) — (From left to right) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. TAWARA Tateki, Commander, Fleet Submarine Force, and Cmdr. TSUCHIYA Toru, commanding officer of the Taigei-class submarine JS Taigei (SS 513) pose for a photo at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12, 2022. CSG-7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 19:49 Photo ID: 7424517 VIRIN: 220912-N-AZ467-4001 Resolution: 6459x4306 Size: 1.75 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.