Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan [Image 3 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan

    JAPAN

    09.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220912-N-AZ467-4001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2022) — (From left to right) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. TAWARA Tateki, Commander, Fleet Submarine Force, and Cmdr. TSUCHIYA Toru, commanding officer of the Taigei-class submarine JS Taigei (SS 513) pose for a photo at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12, 2022. CSG-7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 19:49
    Photo ID: 7424517
    VIRIN: 220912-N-AZ467-4001
    Resolution: 6459x4306
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan
    Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan
    Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    Events
    JMSDF
    NAVY
    CSG-7
    COMSUBGRU 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT