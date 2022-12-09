Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan

220912-N-AZ467-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2022) — Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, left, and Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, held an office call at Fluckey Hall, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12, 2022. CSG-7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

