    Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan [Image 2 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Jablon visits Japan

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220913-N-RI884-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 13, 2022) — Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan, Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, left, and Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, pose for a photo during an office call at U.S. Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

