    Theater Army Staff Course [Image 3 of 3]

    Theater Army Staff Course

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Maj. Tifani Summers 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South staff pose with senior mentor, retired Army Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland in front of the headquarters during the U.S. Army War College’s (USAWC) mobile Theater Army Staff Course at Fort Sam Houston, Texas on Sept. 14, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Tifani Summers)

    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 12:57
