Senior mentor, retired Army Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland, provides critique and analysis to U.S. Army staff during instruction at the U.S. Army War College’s (USAWC) mobile Theater Army Staff Course at Fort Sam Houston, Texas on Sept. 12, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Tifani Summers)
