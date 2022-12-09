Retired Army Col. John A Bonin gives brief to U.S. Army South staff during the U.S. Army War College’s (USAWC) mobile Theater Army Staff Course (TASC) at Fort Sam Houston, Texas on Sept. 12, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Tifani Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 12:57 Photo ID: 7423834 VIRIN: 220912-A-YO725-379 Resolution: 1430x953 Size: 300.38 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theater Army Staff Course [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Tifani Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.