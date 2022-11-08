JBAB SNCO seminar prepares next generation of leaders

Seminar attendees and guest speakers pose for a group photo after the final day of a Senior NCO professional enhancement seminar, Aug. 18, 2022, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C. Upon completion of the seminar, master sergeant selects were celebrated on Aug. 12, 2002 during JBAB’s first Senior NCO Induction Ceremony since-lead transfer in 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nilsa Garcia)

