Seminar attendees and guest speakers pose for a group photo after the final day of a Senior NCO professional enhancement seminar, Aug. 18, 2022, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C. Upon completion of the seminar, master sergeant selects were celebrated on Aug. 12, 2002 during JBAB’s first Senior NCO Induction Ceremony since-lead transfer in 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nilsa Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 22:30
|Photo ID:
|7422970
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-TZ273-1169
|Resolution:
|5541x3687
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB SNCO seminar prepares next generation of leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT