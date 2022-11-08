Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB SNCO seminar prepares next generation of leaders [Image 4 of 4]

    JBAB SNCO seminar prepares next generation of leaders

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Seminar attendees and guest speakers pose for a group photo after the final day of a Senior NCO professional enhancement seminar, Aug. 18, 2022, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C. Upon completion of the seminar, master sergeant selects were celebrated on Aug. 12, 2002 during JBAB’s first Senior NCO Induction Ceremony since-lead transfer in 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 22:30
    Photo ID: 7422970
    VIRIN: 220811-F-TZ273-1169
    Resolution: 5541x3687
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB SNCO seminar prepares next generation of leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SNCO
    PME
    JBAB
    SNCO induction

