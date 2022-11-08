Retired Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, founder of Courageous Leaders Alliance, briefs a Senior NCO professional enhancement seminar, Aug. 12, 2022 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C. The course provided newly-selected master sergeants with an in-depth view of their increased supervisory, leadership, and managerial responsibilities to assist them in making a successful transition to SNCO status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 22:30 Photo ID: 7422968 VIRIN: 220811-F-TZ273-1172 Resolution: 5576x3710 Size: 1.33 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBAB SNCO seminar prepares next generation of leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.