Retired Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, founder of Courageous Leaders Alliance, briefs a Senior NCO professional enhancement seminar, Aug. 12, 2022 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C. The course provided newly-selected master sergeants with an in-depth view of their increased supervisory, leadership, and managerial responsibilities to assist them in making a successful transition to SNCO status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 22:30
|Photo ID:
|7422968
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-TZ273-1172
|Resolution:
|5576x3710
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB SNCO seminar prepares next generation of leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
