    JBAB SNCO seminar prepares next generation of leaders [Image 1 of 4]

    JBAB SNCO seminar prepares next generation of leaders

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Tech. Sgt. Amber Swearengin, Congressional travel branch office of the Secretary of the Air Force legislative liaison, NCO in charge shares her experiences as NCO during a Senior NCO professional enhancement seminar, Aug. 11, 2022, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C. The seminar provided Airmen and Guardians an opportunity to network as they enter critical roleS in leading teams and shaping the future force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 22:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB SNCO seminar prepares next generation of leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

