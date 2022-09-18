Communications Soldiers Assemble Antenna

Brigade network and communications specialists train on the assembly and operation of the U.S Army’s OE-254, a ground based communications antenna at the Rosemount National Guard Training and Community Center in Rosemount, Minn., Sept. 18, 2022. The 40-foot tall antenna is built to withstand up to 90 mph winds and extend communication abilities of the unit to 36 miles across normal terrain.

Date Taken: 09.18.2022
Location: ROSEMOUNT, MN, US