    Communications Soldiers Assemble Antenna [Image 4 of 4]

    Communications Soldiers Assemble Antenna

    ROSEMOUNT, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bill Boecker 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Brigade network and communications specialists train on the assembly and operation of the U.S Army’s OE-254, a ground based communications antenna at the Rosemount National Guard Training and Community Center in Rosemount, Minn., Sept. 18, 2022. The 40-foot tall antenna is built to withstand up to 90 mph winds and extend communication abilities of the unit to 36 miles across normal terrain.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022
    Location: ROSEMOUNT, MN, US 
    by SSG Bill Boecker

    Communications
    Antenna
    Soldiers
    OE-254
    Minnesota Red Bulls

