Brigade network and communications specialists train on the assembly and operation of the U.S Army’s OE-254, a ground based communications antenna at the Rosemount National Guard Training and Community Center in Rosemount, Minn., Sept. 18, 2022. The 40-foot tall antenna is built to withstand up to 90 mph winds and extend communication abilities of the unit to 36 miles across normal terrain.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 20:41
|Photo ID:
|7422951
|VIRIN:
|220918-A-GL488-880
|Resolution:
|3072x4080
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|ROSEMOUNT, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Communications Soldiers Assemble Antenna [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Bill Boecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
