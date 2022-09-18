A member of the Yankee Air Force prepares the B-17 Yankee Lady for its aerial display at Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept 18, 2022. JBA celebrated the Air Force's 75th Anniversary with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations, static displays, along with Heritage and STEAM displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 19:40
|Photo ID:
|7422923
|VIRIN:
|220918-F-XM548-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 5 of 5], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
