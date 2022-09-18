Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 2 of 5]

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    A member of the Yankee Air Force prepares the B-17 Yankee Lady for its aerial display at Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept 18, 2022. JBA celebrated the Air Force's 75th Anniversary with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations, static displays, along with Heritage and STEAM displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

    Air Show
    IACC22
    JBA22ASE

