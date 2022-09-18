A C-130J Super Hercules sits on display at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. The expo was utilized by JBA to connect with, and say "thank you" to the community, the state and the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 19:41
|Photo ID:
|7422926
|VIRIN:
|220918-F-XM548-1005
|Resolution:
|5588x3718
|Size:
|11.45 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 5 of 5], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS
