A parachutist of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, performs at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. JBA celebrated the Air Force's 75th Anniversary with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations, static displays, along with Heritage and STEAM displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

