    Fort Drum's DoD STARBASE Academy ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizes new STEM initiative for students [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort Drum's DoD STARBASE Academy ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizes new STEM initiative for students

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 16 at the Fort Drum DoD STARBASE Academy were Stephen Todd, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES district superintendent; Eric Wagenaar, Fort Drum deputy to the garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted aide; Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander; Michael O'Toole, Civil-Military Programs director with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs; and Joanne Witt, Fort Drum DoD STARBASE Academy director. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 18:35
    Photo ID: 7422906
    VIRIN: 220916-A-XX986-005
    Resolution: 4568x3131
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum's DoD STARBASE Academy ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizes new STEM initiative for students [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    STEM education
    Fort Drum DoD STARBASE Academy

