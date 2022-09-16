Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 16 at the Fort Drum DoD STARBASE Academy were Stephen Todd, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES district superintendent; Eric Wagenaar, Fort Drum deputy to the garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted aide; Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander; Michael O'Toole, Civil-Military Programs director with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs; and Joanne Witt, Fort Drum DoD STARBASE Academy director. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
This work, Fort Drum's DoD STARBASE Academy ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizes new STEM initiative for students [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum's DoD STARBASE Academy ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizes new STEM initiative for students
