The Fort Drum DoD STARBASE Academy staff waves goodbye to the busload of students leaving the schoolhouse Sept. 16 at the end of a five-day, 25-hour STEM education program. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 18:35
|Photo ID:
|7422905
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-XX986-004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum's DoD STARBASE Academy ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizes new STEM initiative for students [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum's DoD STARBASE Academy ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizes new STEM initiative for students
