Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 18:35 Photo ID: 7422905 VIRIN: 220916-A-XX986-004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.03 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Drum's DoD STARBASE Academy ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizes new STEM initiative for students [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.