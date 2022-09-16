Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air & Space Expo [Image 2 of 2]

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Two UH-1N Hueys fly over the Audi field at Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2022. The flyover marked the end of the second day of the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo

