Tech. Sgt. Zachary From, 1st Helicopter Squadron assistant, looks at the sunset from inside of a UH-1N Huey before a flyover at Audi Field, Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2022. The flyover marked the end of the second day of the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 16:34
|Photo ID:
|7422847
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-AB257-187
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air & Space Expo [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Isabelle Churchill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
