    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 14, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class James Goodin, left, from Sagle, Idaho, and Seaman Andrew Monroe, from Sunland, California, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), simulate repairing ballast tank damage during a damage control drill in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 14, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 06:03
    Photo ID: 7422573
    VIRIN: 220914-N-SW005-1101
    Resolution: 4693x3712
    Size: 992.38 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    Repair Locker
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Structural Damage
    Battle Dress
    Ballast Tank

