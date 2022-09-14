Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Damage Control Training

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 14, 2022) Yeoman 3rd Class Paul Thomas, left, from Memphis, Tennessee, and Retail Specialist 3rd Class Cequordric Page, from Dillon, South Carolina, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), participate in a ship damage control drill in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 14, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

