SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 14, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Rebekah Meyer, left, from San Diego, and Seaman Andrew Arguello, from San Diego, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), use a naval firefighting thermal imager during a damage control drill in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 14, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 06:03 Photo ID: 7422572 VIRIN: 220914-N-SW005-1068 Resolution: 4200x2902 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.