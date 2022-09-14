Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shooting Drills Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5]

    Shooting Drills Aboard USS Tripoli

    AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS TRIPOLI (LHA-7), PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Aguirre, a supply chain management specialist, with Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts shooting drills aboard Amphibious Assault Ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 14, 2022. The Marines conducted shooting drills to maintain their expertise in marksmanship. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 03:18
    Photo ID: 7422513
    VIRIN: 220914-M-BL979-1079
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS TRIPOLI (LHA-7), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shooting Drills Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shooting Drills Aboard USS Tripoli
    Shooting Drills Aboard USS Tripoli
    Shooting Drills Aboard USS Tripoli
    Shooting Drills Aboard USS Tripoli
    Shooting Drills Aboard USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Training
    BLT 2/5
    Tripoli
    LHA7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT